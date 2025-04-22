Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,718 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Upstart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $1,269,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,333.74. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

