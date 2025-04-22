9,764 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:NNOV) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:NNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – November (NNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

