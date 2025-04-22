Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

