Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,716,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,460 shares during the quarter. Ferrovial comprises approximately 0.6% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $1,041,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

