Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 7,855 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,206,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $277,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 89,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 1,513.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Welltower by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,439,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,437,000 after acquiring an additional 96,853 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Trading Down 2.3 %

Welltower stock opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

