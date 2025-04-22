Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 15,561 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.37% of Equinix worth $336,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,669 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,838.49. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 215 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.73, for a total transaction of $199,891.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,513.85. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,068. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $773.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $844.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $896.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.50.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

