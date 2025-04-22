Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 10,750 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 2.3% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $50,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.56.

Intuit Stock Down 2.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $568.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

