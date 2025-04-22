Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stake Reduced by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO opened at $1,819.03 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,822.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,980.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

