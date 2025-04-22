Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,219 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Chemours by 779.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,709 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

