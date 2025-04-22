Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes $8.49 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DocuSign by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,118,000 after buying an additional 1,442,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in DocuSign by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,379,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,486,000 after buying an additional 1,172,368 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $83.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.08.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

