Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,347,541 NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,347,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,648,000. NextNav makes up about 2.0% of Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NextNav by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextNav by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NextNav by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In related news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $44,896.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,131. This represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $64,405.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,995.44. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Stock Performance

Shares of NN stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. On average, research analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

