Ossiam Has $656,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Allegion were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after buying an additional 177,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,607,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Allegion by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after acquiring an additional 105,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

