Ossiam Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,612,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,105,000 after buying an additional 393,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

