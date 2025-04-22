29,380 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,747,000 after buying an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,568,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,861,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,173,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,949,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFRM. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 3.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

