BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $329.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.12. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

