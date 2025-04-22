Capital Research Global Investors Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,579,000 after buying an additional 195,204 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

