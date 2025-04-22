Ossiam Increases Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $214.39 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $234.37. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

