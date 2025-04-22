HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lowered by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,864 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 33,125 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HP were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. The trade was a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

