Ossiam Purchases 1,541 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,792,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 726,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,429,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,853,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $42,243,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $172.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.90.

About Align Technology



Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

