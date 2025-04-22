Ossiam Sells 1,168 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Ossiam lessened its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DoorDash by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,701,000 after acquiring an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Retireful LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

DoorDash Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.37 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total transaction of $3,711,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 887,348 shares in the company, valued at $164,674,041.84. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,308,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

