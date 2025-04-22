1,016,076 Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,016,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,113,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.10% of NewAmsterdam Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,775,166.81. The trade was a 0.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

