Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Badger Meter in a report released on Sunday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Badger Meter’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Badger Meter’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $247,131.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,280.60. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.