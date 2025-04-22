Stifel Canada Forecasts Increased Earnings for Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORLA. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

ORLA stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,148.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,625 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in Orla Mining by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

