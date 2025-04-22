Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $88,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $11,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 176,308 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $499.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.73. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $382.04 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.60% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total transaction of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

