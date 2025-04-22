Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111,652 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

AZN stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $207.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

