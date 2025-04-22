Q1 EPS Estimate for Gildan Activewear Decreased by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE GIL opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,769,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,394,000 after buying an additional 1,300,121 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 776.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 723,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

