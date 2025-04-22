First Trust Advisors LP Has $84.52 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $84,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $84,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,301,946.25. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 73,906 shares of company stock worth $2,971,250 over the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Buckle Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BKE opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

