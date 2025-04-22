Q3 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Lowered by Roth Capital

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg bought 5,348 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $174,291.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 358,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,518.41. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,337,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 57,714 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $28,388,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 598,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 579,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 83,445 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

