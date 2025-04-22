Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,811 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $71,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 534,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,996,000 after acquiring an additional 55,361 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $60.77 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

