Benchmark Electronics (BHE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.540 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,347.60. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.