Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 175.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.22.

NYSE:DY opened at $151.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

