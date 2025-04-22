TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million.

TRTX stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 156.81 and a quick ratio of 152.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

