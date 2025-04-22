NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 92,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

