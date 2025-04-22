Republic Services (RSG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Republic Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.13.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

