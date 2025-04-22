Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $199,890,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15,533.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 649,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,891,000 after purchasing an additional 645,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $203.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.