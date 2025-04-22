Commerce Bank Has $2.02 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,679 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.