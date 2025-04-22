Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,327 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Exelixis by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,159,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,208,000 after buying an additional 1,613,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after buying an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,174,996.98. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,234. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

