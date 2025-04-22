Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at $806,523.90. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $7,839,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,131.04. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,056 shares of company stock worth $19,637,066. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Melius lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

