Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,702,000 after buying an additional 120,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corpay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corpay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corpay by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,801,000 after buying an additional 1,047,080 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPAY opened at $298.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.92.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.38.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

