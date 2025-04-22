First National (FXNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect First National to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First National had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.41. First National has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First National’s payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

