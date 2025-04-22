Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,474,000 after buying an additional 1,140,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,418,000 after acquiring an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,185 shares of company stock worth $1,024,193. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Progress Software Stock Down 2.1 %

PRGS stock opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

