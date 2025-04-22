LendingTree (TREE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $244.93 million for the quarter.

LendingTree Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $569.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. The trade was a 37.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Northland Capmk raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

