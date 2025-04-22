LendingTree (TREE) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $244.93 million for the quarter.
LendingTree Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $569.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.
Insider Transactions at LendingTree
In related news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,124.40. The trade was a 37.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TREE
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.