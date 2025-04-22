Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $101.40.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.