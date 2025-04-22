Archrock (AROC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $342.98 million for the quarter.

Archrock Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

