Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,760,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 54,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,004,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $433.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.95. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
