Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Short Interest Down 14.7% in March

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,760,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 54,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,004,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $433.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.95. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.4% during the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 4,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 406.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.