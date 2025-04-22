Transce3nd LLC Purchases Shares of 1,995 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 170,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $50.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.