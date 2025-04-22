523 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Transce3nd LLC

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 523 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC increased its position in Target by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 142.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Target by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $169.09.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.