Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

