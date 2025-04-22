Transce3nd LLC Takes $77,000 Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,907 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 31,792 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $217.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.27.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

