Transce3nd LLC Purchases Shares of 960 iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $59.77.

About iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

